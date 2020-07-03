e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Central agencies detect Rs 512 crore GST evasion in one year after raids in Indore

Central agencies detect Rs 512 crore GST evasion in one year after raids in Indore

The agency claims that the raids have revealed an instance tax evasion using dummy companies.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The directorate general of GST Intelligence works under the ministry of finance
The directorate general of GST Intelligence works under the ministry of finance (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
         

The directorate general of GST Intelligence (DGGI), responsible for checking indirect tax evasion, claimed to have detected goods and sales tax (GST) evasion of approximately Rs 512 crore in the past one year leading to seizure of several bank accounts and properties in Indore apart from arrest of five persons, according to a Friday official release by the enforcement agency under the ministry of finance.

According to the agency, the tax evasion estimate may rise further after assessing the data related to more dummy firms that may have provided raw material to the firm that was raided in Indore.

“Operation Kark, (launched) to counter illicit sale of pan masala/tobacco/cigarettes, which was initiated on May 30, has till now detected GST evasion of about Rs 512 Crore in the last one year, while five persons have been arrested in this operation. In order to protect the government revenue, six immoveable properties and 14 bank accounts have been provisionally attached. In one month period, the officials of Central GST Intelligence have conducted more than 50 searches under this operation,” said the release issued by additional director general, DGGI in Bhopal, PK Singh.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

As per the official information, Rs 5.7 crore was seized in cash, besides 28 machines during the raids conducted at various places in Indore.

“Search by officials of Central GST Intelligence was conducted at the premises of the supplier of filters used in cigarettes on June 25, 2020. Investigations revealed that this unit had declared invoices to have provided cigarette filters to three dummy firms, but actually the filters were supplied to the firm that was raided,” said the release. It added that one proprietor of the dummy firm was found to be an employee of a newspaper publications private limited.

“In the searches conducted during the second fortnight of June, as many as 8 machines and huge quantities of raw materials used for cigarette/ cigarette filter manufacturing and cigarette packing have been detected and seized, since they were kept in undeclared premises for clandestine manufacture,” said the release.

tags
top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In