Home / India News / Central government creates a new Ministry of Cooperation
In the past, the Narendra Modi government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. (PTI)
In the past, the Narendra Modi government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. (PTI)
india news

Central government creates a new Ministry of Cooperation

The creation of a separate ministry is also indicative of the Union government’s commitment to community based developmental partnership and fulfills the budget announcement made by the finance minister, a government functionary said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:46 PM IST

Ahead of the much awaited cabinet expansion, the Union government on Monday announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Co-operation to implement the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation.

As per a government functionary aware of the developments, the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

“The ministry will work to streamline processes for ease of doing business for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS),” said the functionary quoted above.

The creation of a separate ministry is also indicative of the Union government’s commitment to community based developmental partnership and fulfils the budget announcement made by the finance minister, the functionary explained.

In the past, the government has renamed several ministries to expand their work profile. For instance, the ministry of environment was named as the ministry of environment, forests and climate change; similarly the ambit of the ministry of animal husbandry was expanded to include Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the HRD ministry was renamed as education ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.