Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment
india news

Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

The first batch of Agniveers will get a relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit in CAPF and Assam Rifles recruitment, the Union home ministry announced on Saturday amid countrywide protests against the Agnipath scheme. 
10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Agniveers, the Union home ministry announced on Saturday.(HT)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 09:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Centre on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers, youngsters who will be recruited to the military for four years through the Agnipath scheme, in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles once they complete their four-year contract. The announcement comes amid the raging protest against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre on Tuesday. The Union home ministry has also decided to give three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, while the first batch of Agniveer will get a relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, the home ministry said.

Topics
agnipath scheme
