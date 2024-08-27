Centre appoints B Srinivasan as new NSG director general

The Centre on Tuesday appointed 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer B Srinivasan as the new director general of National Security Guard (NSG).



Srinivasan, a 1992 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, takes over as NSG director general after Nalin Prabhat's departure to being deputed as Jammu and Kashmir's Special Director General of Police.



“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027 i.e., the date of his superannuation,” said a Ministry of Personnel order.



Prabhat, a 1992 batch Andhra Pradesh IPS officer will take over as special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

Prabhat has had a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak.

The 55-year-old IPS officer has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit, in Andhra Pradesh.



His experience includes significant roles within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he served as Inspector General of Operations and Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

Anish Dayal Singh was assigned additional charge of NSG

Following the appointment of Nalin Prabhat as J&K special DG, the Centre had assigned additional charge to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general Anish Dayal Singh.

A ministry of home affairs notification on August 15 said,"Anish Dayal Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Manipur cadre, will hold the additional charge of director general (DG) NSG "till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier".