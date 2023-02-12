Home / India News / Centre appoints chief justices to 4 high courts, announces law minister Rijiju

Centre appoints chief justices to 4 high courts, announces law minister Rijiju

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Chief Justices were appointed to four high courts on Sunday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter.

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju (PTI Photo)
Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju (PTI Photo)
PTI |

Chief Justices were appointed to four high courts on Sunday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter. Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, Judge of the Gujarat High Court was appointed its chief justice.

She was appointed acting chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its chief justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Also read: Over 7 lakh students went abroad to study in 2022: Centre informs Lok Sabha

Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court has been made chief justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiren rijiju chief justices
kiren rijiju chief justices

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out