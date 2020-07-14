e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office

The notice comes two weeks after national broadcaster Prasar Bharati threatened to cancel its subscription to the news agency for its coverage.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference in New Delhi.
Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo )
         

The union ministry of housing and urban affairs has sent a notice to news agency Press Trust of India seeking payment of dues worth Rs 84.48 crore for its headquarter at Parliament Street in New Delhi.

The notice sent on July 7 by the Land and Development Office, which comes under the ministry, stated that the news agency has to clear its dues within a month.

“Further action to execute the lease deed shall be subject to complete payment and putting the premises to use as per permissible under the master plan,” the notice said. The notice added that if PTI did not comply with its terms, the concession of limiting the penalty will be withdrawn.

The notice comes two weeks after national broadcaster Prasar Bharati threatened to cancel its subscription to the news agency for its coverage.

The state broadcaster, under the ministry of information and broadcasting, had last month written a letter to the news agency over its coverage pertaining to an interview with the Chinese ambassador amid a tense border stand-off with the country along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In