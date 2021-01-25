Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines
- Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states asking them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in spreading wrong and ill-informed news about the Covid-19 vaccines
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states on January 19, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states “must check the spread of such ill-informed rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities under the State Government to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.”
The letter comes in the backdrop of a degree of hesitancy among health workers during the initial phase of vaccination. The letter emphasises the safety of both vaccines ‘‘The National Regulatory Authority in the country has found that the two vaccines, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed and manufactured by the Bharat Biotech Limited were safe and immunogenic,” it said.
“It has been reported that unfounded and misleading rumours are circulating on social and other media, creating doubt about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines. Such kind of rumour mongering, particularly by vested interests, can create unwarranted doubts among people at large, and there is, therefore, a need to check all such kinds of unfounded scare mongering relating to the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccines,” wrote Bhalla.
Bhalla asked the chief secretaries to direct all the authorities to disseminate factual messages, adding that “penal action may be taken against the person/s or organisation/s who is/are found to have indulged in such activities, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP
- “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport
- Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says ban on Chinese mobile apps, including Tiktok, would continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines
- Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox