Centre asserts no change in SIM binding rules, deadline; clock ticking for WhatsApp

Jyotiraditya Scindia has made it clear that the government will not dilute SIM binding norms or relax the six-hour mandatory logout rule for web-based messaging platforms, asserting that national security takes precedence over revenue considerations. A woman poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a screen showing WhatsApp. (REUTERS)

Speaking to the media off camera, Scindia said there was “no thought on relaxing the mandatory logout of web sessions beyond six hours,” adding that “the rules stood as they were.”

He clarified that the logout requirement applies only to virtual connections on web and PC versions of apps, and not to direct connections on mobile phones.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also ruled out any extension to the February 28 deadline for compliance.

SIM binding mandate The DoT issued the directive on November 28, 2025, under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024. The order requires OTT messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to remain continuously linked to a user’s active SIM card. If the original SIM is removed or deactivated, the messaging service must stop functioning on that device.

In addition, web and laptop versions of these apps must automatically log out every six hours, requiring users to re-authenticate via QR code verification.

The compliance window falls between February 26 and 28, 2026 - 90 days from the date of issuance - and companies must submit compliance reports by March 28.

Industry bodies representing messaging platforms have flagged concerns that SIM binding could disrupt user experience and services. However, the DoT has maintained that the rules were framed after public consultation and are being implemented as a national security measure.

“SIM binding is needed for preventing fraud and ensuring security. There can be no compromise on national security,” officials said.

National security over revenue Scindia underlined that security concerns outweighed any potential revenue implications for the government or telecom operators. “Security issues take precedence on national interest grounds when weighed against potential revenue impacts,” he said.

On the issue of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) relief sought by some telecom operators, the Minister said the DoT was operating under the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case of Vodafone Idea. Any other operator seeking similar relief could “take the same route,” he added.

Spectrum auction timeline On the next spectrum auction, Scindia confirmed that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had submitted its recommendations. The DoT will now take a view on the matter, including across various spectrum bands and reserve pricing.

“These recommendations will be evaluated and the specific timeline will be released at a later date,” the Minister said.

Satellite services push Scindia also spoke about the government’s push to roll out satellite communication services in India, saying he was “eager to start satellite services.”

He explained that the launch of services depends on two key factors: fixing the price of spectrum assignment and ensuring all security compliances are met. Once both conditions are fulfilled, spectrum can be allocated to operators.

The DoT has already prepared proforma security norms for satellite communication players, and compliant operators will be allowed to roll out services once spectrum allocation is cleared.