Centre blocks several websites leaking Aadhaar, PAN card details

The Union government has blocked several websites found to be exposing sensitive personal information, including Aadhaar and PAN card details, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) said in a statement Thursday. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had lodged a police complaint over the public display of Aadhaar data.(HT File Photo)

The move comes after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) lodged a police complaint over the public display of Aadhaar data, a violation of the Aadhaar Act of 2016. The government said it is prioritising cybersecurity and personal data protection in response to the breach.

“This has been taken up seriously as the Government accords highest priority to safe cyber security practices and protection of personal data. In line with this, prompt action has been taken to block these websites,” the release said.

Investigations by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) identified security flaws in the affected websites. The site operators have been given guidance on improving their IT infrastructure to fix vulnerabilities, MeitY said.

CERT-In has also issued security guidelines for all entities handling IT applications and has directed compliance with information security practices under the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Compensation for affected individuals

The ministry cited existing rules under the Information Technology Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, saying that affected individuals can seek compensation through state-appointed adjudicating officers.

“Any adversely affected party can approach the Adjudicating Officer under section 46 of the IT Act for filing a complaint and seeking compensation. The IT Secretaries of the States are empowered as Adjudicating Officers under the IT Act,” the government said.

An awareness program to educate government agencies, industry, and the public on responsible data use and cybersecurity practices is also being launched.

“This will help in creating a nationwide awareness and understanding among diverse stakeholders about responsible use and proactive measures which will curb unnecessary exposure of personal data by various entities,” it said.