Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terror organisation: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a terrorist organisation.



“Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a ‘Terrorist Organisation’,” Shah announced on social platform X.



“The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist,” the minister added.



This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)