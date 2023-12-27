close_game
Centre declares separatist Masarat Alam's MLJK as 'unlawful association' under UAPA. Who is he?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 02:55 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday declared Muslim League Jammu Kashmir-Masarat Alam faction (MLJK-MA) as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Law (UAPA), Union home minister Amit Shah said.

Kashmiri separatist leader Masarat Alam(HT File Photo)
“This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K. The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,” Shah posted on social media platform X.

Who is Masarat Alam?

Masarat Alam Bhat, who has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019, is the chairperson of Kashmiri hardline separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), having taken over the post in 2021.

Alam, 50, has been in Tihar jail after being booked by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case. He was arrested in 2010 over his alleged role in the mass public protest in the Kashmir valley that year. He continued to remain under prison as he was booked in cases under Public Safety Act.

According to local media reports, Alam has 27 FIRs registered against him and he has been booked under the PSA 36 times. In March 2015, Masarat Alam was released, triggering backlash against the People's Democratic Party, which was then in the ruling alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The then Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government arrested him again the next month on charges of ‘sedition’ and ‘waging war against the state’ after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally to welcome then Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

Alam had played a key role in organising mass protests in Kashmir valley in 2010 when over 120 youth were killed in security forces action.

