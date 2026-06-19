As many as 36 senior officials designated by the Union education ministry will reach the states and Union Territories (UTs) to coordinate the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination process and will report to a command centre in Delhi headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Abhishek Singh, officials said on Thursday.

Centre deploys 36 officials to ensure smooth NEET-UG retest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination. The meeting held in hybrid mode was attended by 222 participants including senior officials and functionaries of NTA, ministry of education, state governments, UT administrations, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared.

“He urged the officials concerned to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination,” the ministry said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradhan said that officers designated by the ministry will co-ordinate between states and NTA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan said that officers designated by the ministry will co-ordinate between states and NTA. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “There are 36 senior officials designated by the ministry. One official will be posted in each state and UT. They will co-ordinate with state nodal officers and report to the main command centre in NTA’s building in Delhi,” a senior education ministry told HT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are 36 senior officials designated by the ministry. One official will be posted in each state and UT. They will co-ordinate with state nodal officers and report to the main command centre in NTA’s building in Delhi,” a senior education ministry told HT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradhan asked the designated nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan asked the designated nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NTA DG Singh said that agency was working with all concerned stakeholders including the district level coordination committees headed by the DMs, state police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA DG Singh said that agency was working with all concerned stakeholders including the district level coordination committees headed by the DMs, state police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was called off on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, including purported overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual paper. More than 2.27 million candidates had appeared for the May 3 examination. .

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON