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Centre deploys 36 officials to ensure smooth NEET-UG retest

Thirty-six senior officials will coordinate the June 21 NEET-UG re-exam across states, ensuring integrity and transparency, following a review meeting.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 07:42 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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As many as 36 senior officials designated by the Union education ministry will reach the states and Union Territories (UTs) to coordinate the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination process and will report to a command centre in Delhi headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Abhishek Singh, officials said on Thursday.

Centre deploys 36 officials to ensure smooth NEET-UG retest

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination. The meeting held in hybrid mode was attended by 222 participants including senior officials and functionaries of NTA, ministry of education, state governments, UT administrations, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared.

“He urged the officials concerned to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination,” the ministry said in a statement.

NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was called off on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, including purported overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual paper. More than 2.27 million candidates had appeared for the May 3 examination. .

 
dharmendra pradhan national testing agency
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