Centre deploys teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh to assess Covid-19 situation amid surge

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh on Friday in view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state and the Union territory (UT).

The ministry on Friday said the teams will assess the Covid-19 situation, ascertain the reason for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend required control and containment measures.

Chhattisgarh is among the five states, which have reported the highest surge in the number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as India registered nearly 60,000 infections on Friday. Chhattisgarh contributed 2,419 infections to the 59,118 cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

The team to Chhattisgarh is headed by Dr SK Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and also has experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, and All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health. A team lead by Vijoy Kumar Singh, an additional secretary and financial advisor with the ministry of textiles, with experts from RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi has gone to Chandigarh.

The deployed teams will visit the most affected districts or hotspots in the state and the UT to assess the on-ground implementation of public health services and will share their key findings as well as mitigation measures with the chief secretary or chief administrator.

The latest deployment of the teams comes after the recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in the state and the UT. Chandigarh reported its highest deaths from Covid-19 this year on Thursday as it logged three deaths.

The central government has been deputing teams to visit states and UTs from time to time under the ‘Whole of government’ approach to strengthen the efforts of governments of various states and UTs for Covid management. The teams interact with the authorities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues faced by them so as to enhance their ongoing management. The reports of the teams are shared with the states for further follow-up and compliance which is monitored by the health ministry.