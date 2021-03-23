6 states reported over 80% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt

Six states cumulatively contributed to 80.90 per cent of the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) registered in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are among the states which have added most to the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said.

India reported 40,715 new Covid-19 cases and 199 related deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning, which took the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 11,686,796, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. It showed 199 related fatalities were reported during the same period which took India’s death toll to 160,166.

Read more: Night curfews, lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases: Here's what states are doing

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday:

﻿

80.90% of the new cases (40,715) reported in 6 states.(PIB)

﻿

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 24,645 cases on Monday, a slight decrease from 30,535 Covid-19 infections on Sunday. With this, the overall tally of the state mounted to 2,504,327 and 58 fatalities pushed its death toll to 53,457.

Punjab

Punjab recorded 2,299 infections on Monday, which were the maximum new infections reported in the state this year, pushing its tally to 215,409. The state reported 58 more fatalities which took the death toll to 6,382.

Gujarat

Gujarat's Covid-19 tally increased by 1,640 on Monday, the highest number of cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, the tally in the state reached 287,009 and the death toll stood at 4,454 as four more people succumbed to the viral disease on Monday.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike this year, taking its tally to 325,678. The death toll also rose to 3,962 with 12 more people succumbing to the disease.

Karnataka

Karnataka recorded over 1,445 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the number of infections to 971,647 and the death toll to 12,444 on Monday. However, the cases came down from 1,715 infections that were reported on Sunday. The state has been reporting more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the past one week.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logged 1,385 Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities on Monday, pushing its caseload to 868,000 and the death toll to 12,609.

