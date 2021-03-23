India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases at 40,715, tally over 11.68 mn
India reported 40,715 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lower than infections recorded in the last two days, and 199 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union minister of health and family welfare said on Tuesday. The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166. There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 23,54,13,233 samples tested for Covid-19 up to Monday and of these, 967,459 samples were tested the same day.
The health ministry said on Monday that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the daily cases of coronavirus disease They together account for 80.5% of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours, it added.
