With 24,645 fresh cases, Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally; Mumbai records 3,262 new infections

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally in comparison to Sunday's numbers as 24,645 fresh cases were recorded, according to state health department's bulletin. With this, the caseload breached the 2.5 million mark.

The state also recorded and 58 more related fatalities, which took the death toll to 53,457, according to health department. On Sunday, the state had recorded 30,535 cases.So far, 2,234,330 people have recovered from the disease.

The capital city of Mumbai also saw a fall in its daily cases on Monday with 3,262 people testing positive for the disease, taking the tally to nearly 366,000. Ten more people died in Mumbai and the death toll has now climbed to 11,596.

As the infections in Maharashtra have been increasing at a rapid rate for more than a month, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that all residents must adhere to Covid-19 related guidelines. Pointing out that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is worried about the overall situation, Tope said, “He (Thackeray) has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid Covid-19, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown.”









