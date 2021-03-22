IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
india news

Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka

  • Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST

Karnataka on Monday made it mandatory for travellers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh to produce negative Covid-19 test report. This comes at a time when Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said the second wave of Covid-19 has begun and sought people’s cooperation to contain the virus.

“We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us,” Sudhakar told media. He said he would discuss the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken with Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19. The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states and union territories, including Punjab and Chandigarh, have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average of 3.7 per cent, according to health ministry.

Meanwhile, there was no let-up in the surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to state government's medical bulletin.

Sudhakar also said that the state government is strictly screening incoming travellers from other Maharashtra and other high caseload states. The minister said that if travellers from these states are found not carrying the negative RT-PCR test report, they will be subjected to test at the border. Increasing penalty for not wearing mask is also being discussed, the ministrr further said.

Karnataka is also seeking Union home ministry's support in enforcing strict screening at borders. However, the state government is not looking at semi-lockdown or lockdown at the moment, said Sudhakar.

Last week, Karnataka saw its daily Covid-19 tally crossing the 1000-mark since November last year. On Sunday, 1,700 cases were reported in the state. Manipal Institute of technology from Udupi is the second biggest cluster in the state where more than 300 students have tested Covid-19 positive.

Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to exercise caution as Covid-19 cases is on the rise at an alarming rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
BJP leader Ram Kadam (L) challenged Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (R) to undergo a 'narco test' in the face of the recent corruptions allegations. (File Photo)
BJP leader Ram Kadam (L) challenged Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (R) to undergo a 'narco test' in the face of the recent corruptions allegations. (File Photo)
india news

'Undergo narco tests': BJP leader's 'agni pariksha' challenge to Anil Deshmukh

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"Even Sita mata went through 'agni pariksha', so why can't they?" BJP leader Ram Kadam was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Congress' only aim is politics of opportunism," JP Nadda said during the rally.(ANI)
"The Congress' only aim is politics of opportunism," JP Nadda said during the rally.(ANI)
india news

Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: JP Nadda

PTI, Tingkhong, Assam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism" and said Assam will head into "darkness" if the opposition party is voted to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
india news

Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh chouhan and Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat at the signing of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh chouhan and Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat at the signing of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
india news

UP, MP seal Ken-Betwa linking project deal; environmentalists flag concerns

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people of nine Madhya Pradesh districts: Sagar, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh and four districts of Uttra Pradesh Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Banda will benefit from the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image
Representational Image
india news

Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The 50-year-old Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Excise duty on petrol has been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.48 per litre in 2014 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32.90 a litre now while the same on diesel has gone up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.56 a litre to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.80.(Reuters)
Excise duty on petrol has been raised from 9.48 per litre in 2014 to 32.90 a litre now while the same on diesel has gone up from 3.56 a litre to 31.80.(Reuters)
india news

Central government's tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 300% in 6 years

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The collections on petrol and diesel rose to 2.94 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the current fiscal (2020-21), according to information furnished by Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image
Representational Image
india news

West Bengal: 7-year-old killed in crude bomb explosion in Burdwan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The incident happened around 11 am in the city's Subhaspally area
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP workers participate in a bike rally to protest against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata, (Representative Image)(PTI)
BJP workers participate in a bike rally to protest against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata, (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: EC bans bike rallies 72 hours before poll day and all the

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of arrested J&K cop Davinder Singh.(PTI Photo)
File photo of arrested J&K cop Davinder Singh.(PTI Photo)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020. He was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff fills a syringe with the Covishield vaccine before inoculating a beneficiary at a hospital in Mumbai on March 17.(AFP File Photo)
A medical staff fills a syringe with the Covishield vaccine before inoculating a beneficiary at a hospital in Mumbai on March 17.(AFP File Photo)
india news

Explained: Why govt recommended revision in second dose interval for Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccine authorised to be used in India against Covid-19. The government's order is applicable only on Covishield.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nature Safari in Bihar’s Rajgir to be inaugurated before Holi
Nature Safari in Bihar’s Rajgir to be inaugurated before Holi
india news

Nature Safari in Bihar’s Rajgir to be inaugurated before Holi

By Reena Sopam
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The Nature Safari at Rajgir in Bihar’s Nalanda district, the first of its kind in the country will be opened for the visitors on March 26 this year, a senior official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned that protection from the Covishield vaccine is enhanced if the second dose is administered in six to eight weeks from the first dose and no later than eight weeks, citing existing scientific evidence.(AFP)
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned that protection from the Covishield vaccine is enhanced if the second dose is administered in six to eight weeks from the first dose and no later than eight weeks, citing existing scientific evidence.(AFP)
india news

'Protection enhanced': Centre asks states to increase interval between 2 doses

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The decision, the government said, has been taken based on the recommendations of the country’s vaccine expert groups and communicated to all the state and union territories by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

India revises 2nd dose interval for Covishield to 4-8 weeks

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The health ministry also emphasised that this decision of revised time interval between two doses was applicable only to Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), and not Covaxin
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
india news

Bill to increase FDI in insurance sector gets Parliament's nod

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Piloting the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that hiking the FDI limit in the insurance sector will help insurers to raise additional funds and tide over financial problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (AFP Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (AFP Photo)
india news

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named for Gandhi Peace Prize after Modi makes an exception

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:21 PM IST
India decision to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, comes days before PM Modi makes his first foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic to Bangladesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP