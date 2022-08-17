Home / India News / Centre grants ‘Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants ‘Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 07:55 PM IST
The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies
Billionaire Gautam Adani.(HT_PRINT)
Billionaire Gautam Adani.(HT_PRINT)
PTI |

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about 15-20 lakh per month.

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies, they said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani
gautam adani
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out