Home / India News / Centre imposes ban on Jaish offshoot PAFF for terror acts

Centre imposes ban on Jaish offshoot PAFF for terror acts

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The ministry of home affairs banned the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir

The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir. (PTI)
The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir. (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday banned the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir, an official notification said.

The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.

The notification on Friday said PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and was involved in terror acts and issuing threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians in J&K, and other states.

“...The ‘People’s Anti-Fascist -Front (PAFF)’ emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed terrorist organisation listed at serial number 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA. It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with other organisations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts and Jammu-Kashmir and other major cities in India,” the MHA notification said.

The government on Friday also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, an LeT operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the fourth schedule of UAPA.

Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last year.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out