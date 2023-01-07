Centre imposes ban on Jaish offshoot PAFF for terror acts

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday banned the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir, an official notification said.

The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.

The notification on Friday said PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and was involved in terror acts and issuing threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians in J&K, and other states.

“...The ‘People’s Anti-Fascist -Front (PAFF)’ emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed terrorist organisation listed at serial number 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA. It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with other organisations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts and Jammu-Kashmir and other major cities in India,” the MHA notification said.

The government on Friday also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, an LeT operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the fourth schedule of UAPA.

Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last year.