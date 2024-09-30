Centre inducts CISF for security of Beas Satluj Link project

The Union government has inducted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security of the Beas Satluj Link (BSL) project in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, said officials familiar with the matter on Sunday. The sensitive vital installation will be guarded round the clock by at least 235 personnel headed by a deputy commandant. (DD News - X)

“The Beas Satluj Link Project plays a crucial role in managing water resources in the region,” said a CISF official, who confirmed the development on Sunday. “Due to its importance, the BSL project is vulnerable to threats from anti-national elements and militants, highlighting the need for a robust security framework.”

“By diverting water from the Beas River into the Satluj River through two tunnels and an open channel, the project enhances power generation and increases the storage capacity of the Bhakra Reservoir (Gobindsagar). This reservoir is one of the largest and most vital in northern India, providing irrigation, flood control, and drinking water to millions. The project contributes significantly to the power grid, playing an essential role in India’s economic development,” the official said.

The officer added that CISF will implement advanced surveillance and response measures to safeguard the infrastructure and personnel involved in the project.