Centre initiates process to set up NSG centre at Pathankot

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:56 IST
Vinay Dhingra
Pathankot: The Centre has decided to set up a hub of elite counter-terrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) in Punjab’s strategic border district of Pathankot and a process for it has begun with deputy commissioners of Amritsar and Pathankot having been asked to submit their reports in this regard, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathankot deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said he has received a letter from the state home secretary asking him to identify land at some suitable place for the hub. “We would prefer the land near the Air Force Station where a piece of land in village Deriwal is available with the Municipal Corporation,” Khaira said.

Former Pathankot Parliament member Sunil Jakhar had in 2017 raised the issue of setting up the NSG regional centre here. He had asked the Prime Minister Office to set up the centre in view of the threats of cross-border attacks.

The NSG commandos were flown in from Delhi when four terrorists from neighbouring Pakistan attacked the airbase in Pathankot in 2016. An NSG commando was among the seven killed in the exchange of fire with the militants, who were killed after several hours of firing.

“Our MP [member of Parliament] Sunny Deol had raised the demand before the Union home minister Amit Shah and now the Union home minister for state Nityanand Rai has informed our MP that matter has been taken up with the Punjab Government to identify the land to set up this elite security force’s centre here,” said Pathankot mayor Anil Vasudeva.

“We are finalising the formalities and are ready to hand over the land near village Deriwal free of cost to the Union ministry of home affairs,” Vasudeva added.

