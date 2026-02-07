Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday placed responsibility for Bengaluru Metro’s latest fare hike on the Union government, saying Karnataka has no legal authority to block or reverse the revision and is bound to implement the decision of a centrally constituted panel. Centre is responsible for Metro fare hike, says CM Siddaramaiah

The 5% hike, announced by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, will come into effect on February 9. Siddaramaiah said fare determination is governed by the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, under which an independent Fare Fixation Committee set up by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs makes the decision.

“Under this law, metro fares are not decided by the state government. They are determined by an independent Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted through the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” he said.

Referring to statutory provisions, he added, “As per Section 36, the committee must submit its recommendations within a stipulated period, and under Section 37, the metro administration is bound to accept and implement them. Neither the state government nor Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has the legal authority to cancel or violate these recommendations.”

Even while distancing his administration from the decision, Siddaramaiah said he had formally urged the Centre to revisit the revised fare slabs, particularly for daily commuters, students and lower-income passengers, while maintaining financial sustainability. Describing the Metro’s role in the city, he said, “Bengaluru Metro is not merely a transport system; it is a symbol of progress and the daily lifeline that carries the dreams of lakhs of workers, students and ordinary families,” and acknowledged the “anxiety and dissatisfaction” among riders. “Though the law defines the fare revision process, our commitment to public welfare goes beyond legal boundaries. We stand firmly with the people,” he said, adding that public transport “must remain affordable and accessible to all.”

He accused political opponents of spreading misinformation. “Ignoring the false information being spread, I appeal to the people of the state to stand with us in protecting public interest,” he said.

Targeting BJP representatives from Karnataka, he asked, “Why did Karnataka’s BJP MPs not raise this issue in Parliament? Why did BJP ministers from the state not oppose higher fare slabs at the central level?” He alleged they were acting “like spokespersons of the Delhi government” rather than representing the people of the city.

Calling the fare hike part of “a series of injustices” toward Karnataka by the BJP-led Centre, Siddaramaiah cited reduced tax devolution, denial of fair grants and delays in infrastructure support. “Our government stands firmly with the people of the state. Be it economic, administrative or political injustice, we will not fail to respond appropriately,” he said. “Karnataka will always stand with its people. We will engage firmly and constitutionally to protect the interests of Bengalureans.”

The chief minister’s statement comes after the BJP leaders attacked the government over the price hike. State party president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the increase would burden residents and worsen traffic conditions. “Everyone is aware of the traffic situation in Bengaluru. Due to the day-by-day increase in the number of vehicles, commuting in the city has become extremely difficult,” he said, adding that Bengaluru is widely discussed nationally and globally. He criticised what he called an unscientific recommendation and said the government had, over the past two-and-a-half years, burdened people through hikes in excise duty, stamp duty and other levies.

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said, “The corrupt Congress-led government, which has looted the tax money of Kannadigas and emptied the treasury, is now brazenly pickpocketing passengers.” He added, “The proposal to hike Metro fares and the fare increase itself are matters directly related to the state, and the government must immediately put an end to this daylight robbery.”

Bengaluru Central MP PC. Mohan said fares would rise 5% from February 9 following a 71% increase last year, and said the Fare Fixation Committee report indicated that withdrawal of shadow cash support to BMRCL by the Congress-led state government had resulted in annual fare increases.