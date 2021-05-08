Centre issues company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir to states, UTs

A company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir, a key drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, has been issued to states and union territories, informed the Central government.

"The company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir for the period April 21 to May 16 has been issued to states/UTs," read an official statement.

"The plan has been prepared in consultation with the marketing companies. The companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all states/ UTs strictly as per the supply plan," the statement added.

This development comes in continuation to the allocation of Remdesivir to states/UTs done on Friday.

On May 7, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda informed that allocation of Remdesivir vials to the states has been made up to May 16 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to 16th May 2021," Gowda had tweeted.

"This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient faces difficulty in this pandemic time," he had added.

Gowda had shared an official notification with a list which stated 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to the states between April 21 and up to May 16.