Centre issues guidelines for airlines as dense fog hits flight ops

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday night issued a passenger facilitation advisory to airlines amid widespread disruption to flight operations caused by dense fog and low visibility, particularly at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Passengers at IGI Airport amid severe fog in New Delhi on Friday.(Vipin Kumar/HT)

In a post on X, the ministry said airlines have been directed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms in the interest of safety and convenience.

These include providing timely and accurate flight information, meals and refreshments during extended delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, and ensuring that passengers are not denied boarding after timely check-in. The advisory also mandates assistance during diversions, special support for persons with disabilities, timely refunds, baggage facilitation and effective grievance redressal.

The ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been tasked with ensuring uniform implementation of these measures and closely monitoring airline compliance, reiterating that passenger safety and convenience remain its priority.

The advisory comes as dense fog severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Friday, leading to the cancellation of at least 177 flights and delays to over 500 services, officials said. The cancelled flights included both arrivals and departures, with some international services also affected.

According to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24, nearly 500 flights were delayed at the airport during the day.

Earlier in the day, the civil aviation ministry said it was closely coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with operational decisions being taken based on real-time weather forecasts. It added that some airlines were cancelling flights in advance and informing passengers to avoid unnecessary travel to airports, while offering full refunds and free rescheduling.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGIA, said flight operations were continuing under CAT III conditions due to dense fog. “Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions,” DIAL said in a post on X. Later in the evening, the airport operator said operations were running normal without disruption.

Several airlines also issued advisories. Air India Express said it cancelled multiple flights from Delhi to destinations including Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Indore, Patna, Goa, Varanasi and Jodhpur due to fog conditions.

IndiGo said Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar remained enveloped in fog, resulting in fluctuating visibility and slower-than-usual operations.

IGIA, the country’s largest airport, typically handles around 1,300 flights daily. Passengers have been advised to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport as winter fog conditions persist.