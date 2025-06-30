The Centre has issued model rules for the felling of trees on agricultural land in a bid to promote agroforestry with the aim of doubling farmers’ incomes, increasing tree cover outside forests and mitigating climate change. Centre issues model rules for tree felling on farm land for agroforestry

In a letter sent to all state governments on June 19, the environment ministry said the objective of “Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands” is to enhance the ease of doing business in agroforestry and incentivise farmers to integrate trees into their farming systems without facing undue procedural hurdles.

“The Model Rules aim to establish a streamlined regulatory framework by providing simplified procedures for registering agroforestry lands and managing tree harvesting and transit...by promoting domestic timber production through agroforestry, the approach seeks to close the demand-supply gap, support wood-based industries with locally sourced raw materials and boost exports,” the environment ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the new rules, “agricultural land” means lands used for the purpose of agriculture as categorised by the state government and “applicant” refers to any individual, institution, organisation owning agricultural lands seeking to register under this rule.

According to the model rules, applicants are required to register their plantations on the National Timber Management System (NTMS) portal, which is being developed. This involves submitting basic plantation data including, land ownership information, location of the farm with KML file, species, plantation period etc.

The applicants can periodically update the plantation information and upload geotagged photos of the plantation to ensure traceability. Applicants wishing to harvest trees from registered plantations can apply online through the National Timber Management System, providing specific details of the trees intended for felling.

Verifying agencies will carry out site inspections and based on their verification reports, tree felling permits will be issued for agricultural lands. The Divisional Forest Officers will oversee the performance of these agencies through periodic supervision and monitoring.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has requested states and UTs to examine the model rules and consider their adoption. These rules are to be notified by the state government or UT administration under the relevant section.

The Centre has also said in the rules that there is a need to promote high-value timber species, enabling India to “achieve self-reliance in timber production and emerge as a global leader in sustainable timber markets”.

The promotion of agroforestry aligns with the objectives of the National Agroforestry Policy, 2014, and India’s commitments under international frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, it has added.

HT had reported on June 18 on the National Mission for Green India document released by the environment ministry which also seeks to boost plantations. The largest potential of creating additional carbon sinks is through restoration of degraded forests which have impaired in the last 15 to 20 years, along with afforestation of open forests, wastelands and agroforestry, the document said.

Restoration of natural forests through plantations can contribute up to 60% of the total carbon sink which can be achieved by 2030. It is also indicated by the Forest Survey of India evaluation that to bring about an increase in carbon sink (CO2 equivalent billion tonnes) by 2.51 and 3.39 by 2030, as committed by India in its nationally determined contribution (NDC) under Paris Agreement, a corresponding increase of 18.71 and 24.69 million hectares of enhanced forest and tree cover area would be required respectively. The Green India Mission is being implemented during the 10 year period from 2021 to 2030. A part of these plantation activities have already taken place.

Annual afforestation/ tree plantation at the current trend of over 2 million hectares should cover another 12 mha during 2025-30, the report has said. Ten categories of activities have been considered by the FSI for the potential increase in carbon sink and forest cover in the country and include afforestation of 1. impaired forests, 2. open forests, 3. wastelands, 4. agroforestry, 5. setting up of green corridors, 6. undertaking plantations along roads 7. and railways, 8. on railway sidings, 8. along rivers and canals and 9. the creation of urban green spaces.

“Instituting a functional system of verifying agencies to substantiate and facilitate the timely issuance of tree felling permits in a cost-effective manner is a welcome step in the agroforestry ecosystem. It will also facilitate traceability of wood sources, a key requirement for exports. Currently, some non-forest species are de-regulated — such as eucalyptus and poplar, harvesting high-value species like teak pose significant regulatory burdens on both the regulating state functionaries and the regulated farmers, with delays and high costs. However, the verification system should also assess for conditions where certain trees of natural origin should not be cut for their environmental benefits such as a tree attracting lots of nesting birds,” said forest policy expert Chetan Agarwal.