Centre issues notice to Telegram to remove pirated content after complaints from OTT platforms within 3 hours

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, directing the messaging platform to remove pirated content circulating on its channels, according to government sources. Centre issues notice to Telegram to remove pirated content (Unsplash/Representational)

The move follows complaints from several OTT platforms, including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged widespread unauthorised distribution of copyrighted films and web series through Telegram channels. The platforms flagged the issue with the government, claiming that their content was being illegally shared on a large scale.

Over 3,000 channels identified After reviewing the complaints and examining the matter, authorities identified 3,142 Telegram channels that were allegedly involved in distributing pirated material. Officials said the channels were sharing films and OTT content linked to around 1,166 titles.

“This is a complaint-based mechanism. We received complaints from multiple sources like content owners, OTT platforms and civil society on the pirated content, hence we took the action,” a senior MIB official said on condition of anonymity.

The government has now asked Telegram to take action and remove the infringing content from its platform.

A notification dated March 11 from the ministry stated that certain Telegram channels had made available content owned or licensed to producers and OTT platforms without authorisation, violating the Copyright Act, 1957.

3-hour deadline The two-page notification, issued by MIB Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan, directed Telegram to remove and disable access to the identified channels within three hours of receiving the communication. The ministry also asked the platform to ensure the action was taken without vitiating evidence.

The government invoked Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act along with Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These provisions require online intermediaries to remove unlawful content once notified by authorities.

Failure to comply could result in the platform losing its safe harbour protection, which shields intermediaries from liability for content posted by users.

Officials attached a 120-page annexure to the notice listing the channels involved. The document includes details such as the Telegram channel URLs, channel names, number of pirated links and the titles of projects being shared illegally.

The channels allegedly distributed content ranging from newly released films and web series available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Jio Hotstar and ShemarooMe to audiobook piracy networks sharing content from audio platforms such as KukuFM.

According to the annexure, pirated links included films such as: