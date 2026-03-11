Centre issues notice to Telegram to remove pirated content after complaints from OTT platforms within 3 hours
The move follows complaints from OTT platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video over large-scale piracy of films and web series on Telegram channels.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, directing the messaging platform to remove pirated content circulating on its channels, according to government sources.
The move follows complaints from several OTT platforms, including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged widespread unauthorised distribution of copyrighted films and web series through Telegram channels. The platforms flagged the issue with the government, claiming that their content was being illegally shared on a large scale.
Over 3,000 channels identified
After reviewing the complaints and examining the matter, authorities identified 3,142 Telegram channels that were allegedly involved in distributing pirated material. Officials said the channels were sharing films and OTT content linked to around 1,166 titles.
“This is a complaint-based mechanism. We received complaints from multiple sources like content owners, OTT platforms and civil society on the pirated content, hence we took the action,” a senior MIB official said on condition of anonymity.
The government has now asked Telegram to take action and remove the infringing content from its platform.
A notification dated March 11 from the ministry stated that certain Telegram channels had made available content owned or licensed to producers and OTT platforms without authorisation, violating the Copyright Act, 1957.
3-hour deadline
The two-page notification, issued by MIB Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan, directed Telegram to remove and disable access to the identified channels within three hours of receiving the communication. The ministry also asked the platform to ensure the action was taken without vitiating evidence.
The government invoked Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act along with Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These provisions require online intermediaries to remove unlawful content once notified by authorities.
Failure to comply could result in the platform losing its safe harbour protection, which shields intermediaries from liability for content posted by users.
Officials attached a 120-page annexure to the notice listing the channels involved. The document includes details such as the Telegram channel URLs, channel names, number of pirated links and the titles of projects being shared illegally.
The channels allegedly distributed content ranging from newly released films and web series available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Jio Hotstar and ShemarooMe to audiobook piracy networks sharing content from audio platforms such as KukuFM.
According to the annexure, pirated links included films such as:
- KGF Chapter 2
- 120 Bahadur
- Two Much starring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna
- Param Sundari
- Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
- Bhool Chuk Maaf
According to the Piracy Trends and Insight Report 2024 by MUSO, India accounts for 8.12% of global piracy traffic, with about 1,756 crore visits to pirated websites.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More