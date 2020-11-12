Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:40 IST

The ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to Twitter seeking explanation in five days as to why legal action shouldn’t be taken against the social media platform for disrespecting India’s territorial integrity as Twitter has shown Leh as part of J&K, not Ladakh.

This goof-up adds to series of mistakes that Twitter has recently done in geo-tagging. Earlier, Twitter had shown Leh as part of China after which secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT had written to Twitter CEO raising an objection. In response, Twitter had rectified the error. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh, the ministry said.