Centre issues show cause notices to Mumbai airport, IndiGo over tarmac video

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Tuesday issued notices to the Mumbai airport operator for violating norms and to IndiGo for mistreating passengers by not providing basic amenities during flight diversions after a viral video showed passengers dining on the tarmac. Passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues, sat and dined on the airport tarmac on Sunday night. (ANI Photo)

“IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport,” the notices read.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the Delhi-bound flight – 6E2195 – was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to poor visibility in the national capital.

“After a video of passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai airport went viral on social media, Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials at midnight yesterday. In the early hours of 16th January, MoCA’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai Airport,” a statement from the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) read.

Both have been asked to respond to the notices today and the ministry has warned them of financial penalty if they fail to do so. MIAL was issued the show cause notice for failing to report the incident to the concerned authorities.

Officials said that Scindia called the secretary and the joint secretaries for a meeting at 12.30am today to discuss the matter.

“IndiGo is in receipt of a show cause notice...with regard to flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi, diverted to Mumbai on January 14. IndiGo has already initiated an internal enquiry to address the issue and will be responding to the notice as per protocol,” the airline said in an official statement.

The flight landed in Mumbai at 11.21pm and the passengers were seen dining in the apron area. Furthermore, those who sat in the apron area were made to board another flight (6E2091) without following security screening protocols.

As per BCAS rules, once an airline deboards passengers, they ought to reach the arrival area and clear the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security checks to reach the boarding area of the terminal.

“The incident was not reported to BCAS by the aircraft operator, which is attributed to violation of Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023,” MoCA said.

BCAS also observed that the aircraft was allotted remote bay ‘C-33’ (instead of a Contact Stand – an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from the allocated boarding gate), which further added to the passenger woes and deprived them of the opportunity to avail basic facilities such as rest rooms and refreshments at the terminal.

“This resulted in an unfavourable, unacceptable experience for the tired and harassed passengers. The flight operation was planned and executed without taking passenger convenience, laid down security norms and operational issues into account,” the statement read.