...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Centre launches Air Suvidha portal for Ebola screening of travelers coming to India from virus-hit nations

The government said the upgraded contactless portal will strengthen public health surveillance at Points of Entry in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 02:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

In view of the Ebola outbreak, the Indian government launched a self-declaration portal for screening. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launched AIR SUVIDHA 2.0, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

The government said the upgraded contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal will strengthen public health surveillance at Points of Entry in response to the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak.

Also read: ‘Not decided yesterday’: Govt clarifies MEA's passport-citizenship remarks, cites 1967 Act, Bombay HC ruling

The online system replaces the earlier paper-based process and is aimed at strengthening health surveillance while facilitating smoother passenger processing at points of entry.

It further added that the portal has been developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and enables passengers arriving from international destinations to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration.

Meanwhile, a doctor who returned to France after doing humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of Congo has Ebola, according to the French health ministry, which has identified five possible contacts who should isolate, Bloomberg reported.

The patient is the first Ebola case to be identified outside the region in the current outbreak. He is in stable condition and is receiving care at a specialized facility, the ministry said Wednesday.

More than 1,100 people have died and nearly 280 have died due to rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Congo and Uganda. Health officials have struggled to trace contacts and contain transmission in a region beset by insecurity, displacement, hunger and gaps in disease surveillance.

Also read: ‘Maybe it wasn’t our missile': Trump casts doubts over US role in Minab school strike that killed scores

The White House is also seeking more than $1.4 billion in new funds from Congress to address the widening Ebola virus outbreak, including $800 million for humanitarian crisis response, according to a Trump administration official.

The move is part of a larger supplemental funding request made by the White House on Wednesday in a letter to Congress.

 
ebola civil aviation civil aviation ministry
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Centre launches Air Suvidha portal for Ebola screening of travelers coming to India from virus-hit nations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.