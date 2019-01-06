Centre looks to set up 20 cyber physical centres

The future of science will be in intelligent machines and the connection between the cyber and the physical systems, and India is ready for the challenge, said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary of the department of science and technology at the 106th Indian Science Congress on Saturday.

“There will be a rise of the intelligent machines... There will be cyber physical systems that will have the ability of perception, decision making, and action. There will also be greater linkages for example a network of driverless car will learn from the mistakes of one another,” he said.

India will begin research on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and Quantum Computing under a national mission with a budget of Rs 3,660 crore . “The work on establishing centres that will work on the various areas of research will also start from the next financial year...,” said Sharma. A total of 20 such centres will be established in India. These centres will be established in existing institute of excellence like IITs and IISc.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:32 IST