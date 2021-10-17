Centre misusing probe agencies to ‘destabilise’ non-BJP govts: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused the Centre of misusing central probe agencies and trying to “destabilise” non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments.

“Investigative agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate), I-T (Income Tax department), NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) are being misused. The Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states,” the 80-year-old said but added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra “will complete its five years term and will come again in power in the next elections”.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Pawar said that Uddhav Thackeray was reluctant to become the Maharashtra chief minister but he convinced him. Pawar’s statement came hours after former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP Devendra Fadnavis said the MVA government was formed through dishonesty and that Thackeray had “ambitions to be CM”.

“[Thackeray] was reluctant for the post and had conveyed it to me. A few other names were discussed for the post as well, but I asked him to take up the responsibility. It is not proper to say that Thackeray was eyeing the post,” Pawar said.

Pawar also said that he will soon meet Union home minister Amit Shah on the expansion of the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction.

The Union government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. The decision triggered protests in Punjab and Bengal, the states with non-BJP governments.

“I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to know his thoughts about it,” he said.

