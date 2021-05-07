Centre moves SC against K’taka HC order to step up daily oxygen quota for state

The Centre on Thursday moved Supreme Court against a Karnataka high court order, directing it to immediately increase the supply of medical oxygen to the state from 962 metric tonnes (MT) per day to 1,200 MT per day in view of the spurt in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

According to the petition, such a direction by the high court will “have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 Coronavirus.”

Also read | What is the plan on vaccinating children, top court asks Centre

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah will hear the Union government’s appeal on Friday along with a plea to stay the operation of the high court order issued on May 5.

“We have filed an appeal against the order passed a day ago. We are seeking a stay on the interim order on allocation,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said. Expressing shock over the Centre’s move, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar tweeted: “Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?”

The Centre on Thursday moved Supreme Court against a Karnataka high court order, directing it to immediately increase the supply of medical oxygen to the state from 962 metric tonnes (MT) per day to 1,200 MT per day in view of the spurt in the number of active Covid-19 cases. According to the petition, such a direction by the high court will “have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 Coronavirus.” Also read | What is the plan on vaccinating children, top court asks Centre A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah will hear the Union government’s appeal on Friday along with a plea to stay the operation of the high court order issued on May 5. “We have filed an appeal against the order passed a day ago. We are seeking a stay on the interim order on allocation,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said. Expressing shock over the Centre’s move, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar tweeted: “Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?”