Centre mulls booster dose for all adults amid global surge, sources say

India is considering expanding availability of booster vaccine doses to all adults, news agency Reuters reported Monday quoting sources close to the matter. The government has yet to decide if the booster dose will be free of charge, sources further added.

The move comes as the number of Covid cases are again witnessing a surge in China, United Kingdom and several other South East Asian countries.

As of now, only frontline workers and people above the age of 60 are eligible for a third shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in India. The centre on Wednesday also allowed vaccination of children in the 12-14 year age group; this was weeks after schools reopened in several states.

India on Monday reported 1,549 Covid-19 cases, less than the 2,000-mark for a second consecutive day, even as many countries register fresh Covid waves.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.80 crore. Of this, 2.17 crore booster doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Moderna is seeking the US health body's nod for a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18. England too will begin rolling out its fourth coronavirus vaccine shots, the National Health Service (NHS) said Sunday. The fourth shot, or the second booster dose will be made available to care home residents, people aged over 75 and the immunosuppressed, according to news agency AFP.