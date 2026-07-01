Centre notifies new rural job wages from 300 floor ahead of VB G RAM G rollout

The Ministry of Rural Development on Tuesday notified revised wage rates under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, effective July 1, coinciding with the nationwide commencement of VB-G RAM G, the Centre’s successor scheme to MGNREGS. The notification introduces a ₹300 interim base wage rate, ensuring no notified daily wage falls below this threshold — a first for the national rural employment guarantee programme. The ministry described the revision as a step toward higher wages, reduced regional disparities and reinforcing the dignity of labour.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the wage revision was aimed at ensuring “the largest increase” reached states where wages were historically lowest.(ANI video Grab)

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Wage rates have been increased across all 34 states, Union Territories and wage regions, with 21 states and administrative units brought up to the new ₹300 floor. The national average notified wage has risen from ₹298.8 per day under MGNREGA to ₹327.4 per day under VB-G RAM G, an increase of ₹28.6 per day, or over 10% on average.

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The steepest hikes — in the 15-25% range — have been directed at historically lower-wage states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland recorded the highest percentage increase, at nearly 24.5%, with substantial hikes also notified for Uttarakhand, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Before the revision, the lowest wage was ₹241 per day.

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{{^usCountry}} States that already had wages above the new base also saw upward revisions based on the prescribed methodology. Kerala, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka now have wage rates ranging from over ₹360 up to ₹409. Within this group, Haryana recorded the highest notified wage at ₹409, followed by Sikkim’s High Altitude Gram Panchayats at ₹450, Goa at ₹406 and Kerala at ₹401 — compared to only one wage region exceeding ₹400 in the previous structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} States that already had wages above the new base also saw upward revisions based on the prescribed methodology. Kerala, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka now have wage rates ranging from over ₹360 up to ₹409. Within this group, Haryana recorded the highest notified wage at ₹409, followed by Sikkim’s High Altitude Gram Panchayats at ₹450, Goa at ₹406 and Kerala at ₹401 — compared to only one wage region exceeding ₹400 in the previous structure. {{/usCountry}}

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Union rural development and agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the wage revision, alongside the expansion of guaranteed employment to 125 days under the new act, was aimed at ensuring “the largest increase” reached states where wages were historically lowest, strengthening rural livelihoods and accelerating development.

The ministry said the revised wages combine annual indexation with the newly introduced interim base rate under a transparent and scientific methodology designed to reduce historical disparities in rural wages. Officials linked the move to the government’s broader Garib Kalyan, Antyodaya and Viksit Bharat @2047 goals.

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