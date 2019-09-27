Centre okays prosecution of ex-NITI Aayog CEO in INX Media case

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:56 IST

The Centre has granted sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute former NITI Aayog chief executive officer Sindhushree Khullar in the INX Media case, an official familiar with the developments confirmed to HT.

Khullar, who was the additional secretary in the finance ministry when the developments related to the INX Media allegedly took place, will be the first bureaucrat to be prosecuted in this case.

P Chidambaram, the former finance minister who was her boss back in 2007-08, has already been arrested in this case.

The CBI had last month confronted Khullar with P Chidambaram when the 74-year-old Congress leader was in their custody. The CBI has declined to divulge the details of that face-to-face meeting to compare their versions of the finance ministry approval to INX Media foreign funding.

The CBI had already decided to charge Khullar earlier this year when it first moved the request for permission to charge her. Khullar, like other public servants, can only be prosecuted after the government’s permission.

The CBI’s request for prosecution sanction on January 22 this year had named four other bureaucrats: Anup K Poojari (former secretary in the ministry of micro, small and medium industries); Prabodh Saxena (currently principal secretary in the Himachal Pradesh government), Rabindra Prasad (then under secretary) and Ajith Kumar Dung (then section officer).

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:41 IST