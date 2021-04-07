Centre opens up Covid-19 vaccination at work places from April 11

The Centre has written to states to launch Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces from Sunday, April 11, provided there is an availability of at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries.

“…in order to increase the access of the vaccine to these populations, Covid-19 vaccination sessions may be organized at work places (both public and private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing Covid vaccination centre (CVC). .. Please initiate due consultations with public and private sector employers and management to prepare for launch of work place vaccination. Such work place vaccination centres may be launched across states and UTs from April 11, 2021,” wrote Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, to all state chief secretaries and principal secretary (health).

The idea behind the move is to rapidly cover the eligible beneficiaries who are prone to getting severe Covid-19, and also to make it convenient for working professionals to access the vaccination. It will also ensure that people do not need to travel to get vaccinated, therefore, avoiding the risk of contracting the viral infection.

“A substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above are in the organized sector of the economy, and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private)…” the letter further read.

The threshold of 100 minimum eligible beneficiaries has been set to have optimal vaccine utilization, and to avoid wastage as far as possible.

It will be the responsibility of the district task force— chaired by district magistrate— and urban task force— chaired by municipal commissioner— to identify government and private workplaces after due deliberation with relevant employers and head of offices.

The office management will designate an employee as a nodal officer to oversee and facilitate all aspects of the vaccination process in office.