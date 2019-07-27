Centre orders 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces in J&K

The Central Home Ministry has decided to deploy 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in militancy hit Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the DGP, the Union Home Ministry stated that 50 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), 30 of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 10 of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter sent by Mukesh Taterway of the Central Home Ministry’s J&K division reads, “In order to strengthen counter insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K, deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs shall be made.”

While companies were yet to be moved, fear mongering has already started in Kashmir.

Bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal was the first to react to the MHA letter being circulated widely on social media.

“This MHA communique regarding deployment of additional 100 Coys of CAPF is fueling huge anxiety in Kashmir. No one knows why this sudden mobilization of forces is being done. Rumor is that something sinister is about to happen. Article 35a? It is going to be a long night,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister tweeted that J&K problem couldn’t be solved militarily. “Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy,” she said.

Article 35A grants Jammu and Kashmir legislature the right to determine the criteria for permanent residency in the state, it also empowers the Assembly to bestow residents with special rights and privileges for acquiring property in the state and appointment to government jobs among others. All legislation coming under Article 35A are immune to any legal challenge.

Inspector General (IG), CRPF Kashmir zone, Rakesh Kumar told a news channel that the additional troop deployment was routine exercise to maintain law and order and for counter insurgency operations and there was no need to read between the lines, he said.

Additional 100 CAPF companies were also deployed to the state in February this year after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama and before Indian Air Force carried out air raids against JeM hideout located in Pakistan’s Balakot.

