Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production from auctioned mines
The government plans to provide incentive to mineral block allocatees for early commencement of production from the auctioned mines, a move aimed at increasing mineral output of the country and reducing imports.
The mines ministry plans to do the same through amendment of the mining rules and has sought comments and suggestions from stakeholders on the same.
"The Ministry of Mines has prepared the Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2021 seeking to amend Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.
As part of the pre-legislative consultation policy, the draft Amendment Rules is made available... Comments / suggestions are invited from the general public, governments of states and union territories, mining industry, stakeholders, industry associations, and other persons and entities concerned, on the draft Amendment Rules," the mines ministry said in a notice.
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations for enhancing exploration and domestic production, reducing imports and achieving rapid growth in exports.
The panel in its report on the coal sector has recommended that the Ministry of Mines may also adopt the methodology for commercial auction as per the recommendation of the coal sector.
One of the recommendations in the panel report is for providing incentive to successful bidders for early commencement of production from the auctioned mines.
"In view of the HLC recommendations, it has been decided to provide in the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 that for fully explored blocks, there would be a 50 per cent rebate in the quoted revenue share, for the quantity of mineral produced and dispatched earlier than scheduled date of production as provided in tender document," the ministry.
The incentive will encourage the lessee to operationalise the mine and start production at an early date thereby increasing the mineral production in the country.
The objective of the amendment is to make minerals available in the market at the earliest considering that minerals are input to several industries.
"Accordingly, a draft amendment to Rule 13 of the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 is proposed," the ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws
- Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn ₹6 daily as labourer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu’s Padma awardees include Balasubrahmanyam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't condone': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't do anything that tarnishes the movement, Yogendra Yadav tells farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher for 7 decades, 102-year-old class 7 pass out is Padma Shri winner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu tractor rally largely peaceful; farmers, cops scuffle in delta areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox