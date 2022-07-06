Home / India News / Centre reduces gap between second & precaution dose to 6 months for all adults
Centre reduces gap between second & precaution dose to 6 months for all adults

Eligible beneficiaries between 18-59 years of age will be provided the facility at private vaccination centres after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose
Corresponding changes have been made in the COWIN system to facilitate. (File image)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 05:47 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

The Union health ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap between second Covid vaccine dose and precaution dose from 9 months to 6 months, for all adults. It said that changes have been made in the CoWIN platform accordingly.

Eligible beneficiaries between 18 and 59 years of age can get themselves vaccinated at private vaccination centres.

Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, on Wednesday wrote to all states informing about the development.

“In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, standing technical sub committee of national technical advisory group on immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI,” reads health secretary’s letter to all chief secretaries.

“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs),” the letter further reads.

For beneficiaries aged 60 years and above as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at government CVCs, free of charge, according to the health ministry order.

“Corresponding changes have been made in the COWIN system to facilitate,” it said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

