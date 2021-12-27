At Covid review with 5 poll-bound states, Centre hands out a 3-point to-do list

The Centre on Monday reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19 and vaccination status with five election-bound states.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the high-level meeting with senior officials of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

During the meeting, Bhushan advised officials to ramp up the vaccination drive against coronavirus for the entire eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with a daily review. Those yet to receive their first dose should be given the same at the earliest, while those awaiting their second dose of the vaccine would have to complete the course, the states were told.

Testing would also have to be exponentially accelerated to curb the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Centre also asked the states to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to an ANI input, Bhushan will soon conduct a meeting with chief secretaries and medical officers of states and Union territories regarding the vaccination of 15-18-year-old and precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

Earlier in the day, the Union ministry issued a fresh set of guidelines on the expanded inoculation drive.