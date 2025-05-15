Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre revokes security clearance of Turkish firm over aviation security concerns

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Centre revokes security clearance of Turkish firm over aviation security concerns

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance for a Turkish airport ground handling company with immediate effect.

Turkish Airport ground handling firm has its clearance revoked(Representative)
Turkish Airport ground handling firm has its clearance revoked(Representative)

The move comes amid anger over Turkey siding with Pakistan in the recent escalation of tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi's susequent ‘Operation Sindoor’.

"In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security," the BCAS notification said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Centre revokes security clearance of Turkish firm over aviation security concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On