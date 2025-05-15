Centre revokes security clearance of Turkish firm over aviation security concerns

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance for a Turkish airport ground handling company with immediate effect. Turkish Airport ground handling firm has its clearance revoked(Representative)

The move comes amid anger over Turkey siding with Pakistan in the recent escalation of tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi's susequent ‘Operation Sindoor’.

"In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security," the BCAS notification said.