Centre rings Omicron alarm, asks states to impose district-level curbs as needed

The Centre on Monday issued an order to states and Union territories asking them to ensure that local or district administrations promptly take appropriate coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment measures based on the normative framework and their assessment of the situation.

In its order, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said states may also consider imposing local curbs or restrictions, as needed, during the ongoing festive season in view of the threat posed by the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“With distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many states, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and distinct levels, based on the assessment of the situation,” read a letter issued by home secretary Ajay Bhalla to the chief secretaries of all states.

In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Satark’ and ‘Saavdhan’ warnings, the home ministry advised caution to all states and asked them to ensure that a high level of vigil and alertness is maintained “at all levels”.

“I would like to reiterate that all the states and Union territories must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down,” the order reads. “Local/district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season.”

The holiday season in India is one to watch, especially amid rising concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron strain and experts fearing that public places may turn into Covid-19 hotspots.

Several states have already strengthened curbs in districts reporting high case positivity rates along with measures such as bringing back the night curfew, strictly regulating large gatherings, and imposing restrictions on the number of guests who can attend marriage ceremonies and functions.