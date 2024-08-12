Centre says fresh Broadcasting Bill draft to be released after detailed consultations

The Narendra Modi government on Monday said that the fresh draft of Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill to be released after detailed consultations, seeks suggestions till Oct 15, PTI reported. The bill was released for consultations in November last year.



Earlier in the day, HT reported that the government withdrew the draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 by asking all the stakeholders to return the physical copies handed to them between July 24 and 25. "



An official on condition of anonymity had told HT that it is not clear whether the bill will be redrafted entirely or only particular sections would be redrawn from the latest draft.



HT had reported that the draft shared by stakeholders stated that individuals who upload videos, write or make podcasts on current affairs could be classified as digital news broadcasters. Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw(PTI file)

The opposition parties including Congress had accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to gag social media, digital media, OTT platforms and those who write and speak in private capacity through the bill.



"Today, on one side by the use of power, the entire media has been turned into a government mouthpiece, and on the other hand, the BJP government is preparing to gag digital media, social media, OTT platforms and even those who write and speak in private capacity by bringing the broadcast bill," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said.