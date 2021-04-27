Centre says over 1 cr vaccine doses still available with states, UTs

More than one crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 80 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The government of India has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost, it said.

"The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than one crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 80 lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs in the next three days," the ministry stated.

The ministry said that recently some media reports quoting some government officials from Maharashtra have pointed out that the state has exhausted vaccine doses, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 27 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 per cent), was 1,49,39,410.

"Balance of 9,23,060 doses is still available with the state for administration of vaccine doses to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 3,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days," the ministry stated.

Delhi has received 34,90,710 doses and the total consumption has been 31, 87,791. It has an availability of 3,02,919 doses and will receive 3,50,000 more doses.

Rajasthan so far has been supplied 1,34,12,360 doses and the total administration, including wastage, has been 1,30,98,602. The state has balance availability of 3,13,758 doses and 4,00,000 doses will be supplied.

Uttar Pradesh has received 1,33,96,780 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,23,86,199. The state has balance availability of 10,10,581 doses and 11,00,000 doses are in the pipeline.

The number of doses received by Gujarat is 1,27,69,330 and the total consumption has been 1,21,60,254. The state has balance availability of 6,09,076 doses and 5,00,000 doses are in the pipeline.

West Bengal has received 1,09,83,340 doses and the total utilisation has been 1,05,86,194. The balance availability of doses with the state is 3,97,146 and 4,00,000 doses are being supplied.

Karnataka has been given 94,47,900 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 89,05,175. The state has balance availability of 5,42,725 doses and will receive 4,00,000 more doses.

The number of doses supplied to Madhya Pradesh was 87,24,720 while the total consumption has been 82,56,759. The state has balance availability of 4,67,961 doses and will get 4,80,000 more doses in the next three days.

Bihar has received 76,50,970 doses and its total consumption has been 69,00,383. The balance availability of doses with Bihar is 7,50,587 and the state will get 7,00,000 more doses.

Chhattisgarh has received 59,16,550 doses and the total utilisation has been 55,44,403. The state now has 3,72,147 doses and will get 2,00,000 more.

Lakshadweep has reported the highest 9.76 per cent wastage of doses, followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 per cent, Assam 7.70 per cent, Manipur 7.44 per cent, Haryana 5.72 per cent, Punjab 4.98 per cent, Bihar 4.95 per cent, and Rajasthan 4.24 per cent.

More than one crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 80 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The government of India has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost, it said. "The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than one crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 80 lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs in the next three days," the ministry stated. The ministry said that recently some media reports quoting some government officials from Maharashtra have pointed out that the state has exhausted vaccine doses, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive. "It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 27 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 per cent), was 1,49,39,410. MORE FROM THIS SECTION T cell response to Covid may remain potent after vaccination: Study As foreign aid arrives, Centre lays down plan to ensure swift distribution Oxygen production up by nearly 60% since August, Modi told ‘Demand for medical oxygen rising rapidly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP’: Experts "Balance of 9,23,060 doses is still available with the state for administration of vaccine doses to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 3,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days," the ministry stated. Delhi has received 34,90,710 doses and the total consumption has been 31, 87,791. It has an availability of 3,02,919 doses and will receive 3,50,000 more doses. Rajasthan so far has been supplied 1,34,12,360 doses and the total administration, including wastage, has been 1,30,98,602. The state has balance availability of 3,13,758 doses and 4,00,000 doses will be supplied. Uttar Pradesh has received 1,33,96,780 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,23,86,199. The state has balance availability of 10,10,581 doses and 11,00,000 doses are in the pipeline. The number of doses received by Gujarat is 1,27,69,330 and the total consumption has been 1,21,60,254. The state has balance availability of 6,09,076 doses and 5,00,000 doses are in the pipeline. West Bengal has received 1,09,83,340 doses and the total utilisation has been 1,05,86,194. The balance availability of doses with the state is 3,97,146 and 4,00,000 doses are being supplied. Karnataka has been given 94,47,900 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 89,05,175. The state has balance availability of 5,42,725 doses and will receive 4,00,000 more doses. The number of doses supplied to Madhya Pradesh was 87,24,720 while the total consumption has been 82,56,759. The state has balance availability of 4,67,961 doses and will get 4,80,000 more doses in the next three days. Bihar has received 76,50,970 doses and its total consumption has been 69,00,383. The balance availability of doses with Bihar is 7,50,587 and the state will get 7,00,000 more doses. Chhattisgarh has received 59,16,550 doses and the total utilisation has been 55,44,403. The state now has 3,72,147 doses and will get 2,00,000 more. Lakshadweep has reported the highest 9.76 per cent wastage of doses, followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.83 per cent, Assam 7.70 per cent, Manipur 7.44 per cent, Haryana 5.72 per cent, Punjab 4.98 per cent, Bihar 4.95 per cent, and Rajasthan 4.24 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON