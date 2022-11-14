Centre seeks time from Supreme Court to reply on Places Of Worship Act petitions

The central government has sought more time from the Supreme Court to submit its response on a bunch of petitions, challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act. The top court has thereby adjourned the case for January first week, asking the government to file its affidavit by December 12. Introduced on July 11, 1991, the law maintained the “religious character” of all places of worship as it was in 1947, except the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

In September, the court had granted time to Centre to reply over the petitions and had posted the matter before a three-judge bench. The court issued notice on all petitions and applications and directed all parties to share copies of their petitions/applications.

It asked the Registry to place these matters before the appropriate three-judge bench on October 11. Later, in October, the central government was granted two more weeks to respond.

In one of the petitions, the Jamiat UIlama i-Hind - seeking the enforcement of the law - had said: "Muslim places of worship are being made the subject matter of frivolous controversies and suits, which are patently barred under the 1991 Act".

Meanwhile, another petition was filed by the Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh in June 2020. It challenged the law on the ground that it denies judicial review by preventing citizens from filing lawsuits to reclaim land belonging to temples that were destroyed by Muslim rulers.

Earlier in July, the top court had said that the 1991 Places of Worship Act cannot be brought into play in a battle between two sects of the same religion as it refused to entertain a petition by a sect of the Jain community alleging conversion of its religious places by another sect. “How can you file an Article 32 petition? You will have to file a civil suit. This is a dispute between two sects. You cannot seek this under the Places of Worship Act,” the bench had said.

