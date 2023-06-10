Home / India News / Centre to convert 2,000 agri societies into low-cost pharmacies

Centre to convert 2,000 agri societies into low-cost pharmacies

ByZia Haq
Jun 10, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The cooperation ministry, also headed by Shah, is currently ramping up a drive to digitize PACS, which act as last-mile financial institutions for millions of farmers, which will enable them to diversify their business activities.

The Union government has identified 2,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) to serve as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which are low-cost pharmacies selling unbranded medicines, which officials said would bolster last-mile health care delivery.

The move follows a plan to diversify these farm-service points and an agreement overseen by home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
The move follows a plan to diversify these farm-service points and an agreement overseen by home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“One thousand centres will start functioning by August and the next 1,000 by December this year,” an official said, declining to be named. The move follows a plan to diversify these farm-service points and an agreement overseen by home minister Amit Shah and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The cooperation ministry, also headed by Shah, is currently ramping up a drive to digitize PACS, which act as last-mile financial institutions for millions of farmers, which will enable them to diversify their business activities.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched by the chemicals and fertilizers ministry headed by Mandaviya in November 2008 to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices. These dispensing facilities sell generic drugs that are 50-90% cheaper than branded drugs.

The Centre has rolled out changes to revamp the cooperative sector. At the heart of the overhaul is the plan to digitise PACS. India has nearly 800,000 cooperatives with a total membership base of about 290 million individuals, including banks, sugar mills and businesses, such as fertilizer-maker IFFCO and milk brand Amul. Cooperatives are collectives jointly owned by participating members who share profits and losses.

To be eligible to dispense drugs under the scheme, a primary cooperative society needs at least 120 sq. ft space, either privately owned or rented. The application fee for a Jan Aushadhi Kendra is 5,000. Women entrepreneurs, differently abled citizens, and scheduled castes and tribes get priority under special category. All fees are waived off for applications from the special category, the official said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out