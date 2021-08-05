Centre, UP saved lives during Covid pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state protected the lives and livelihood of people during the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The BJP governments are sensitive to the problems faced by the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. The central government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, worked with a vision. Along with strengthening the health facilities, the government distributed ration, and money was deposited in the accounts of the poor people under the Jan Dhan scheme. Cooking gas was distributed free among beneficiaries and employment was generated with the launch of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme,” he said at the Purvanchal Samagam, a conclave organised by Hindustan in Gorakhpur.

He also said Covid-19 management by the UP government was appreciated across the country. A record 2.8 million people got Covid vaccine in a day on Tuesday, he said, adding that the state government will vaccinate the state’s 240 million population within three months.

Yogi alleged that panic was created among the people when the second wave o manifested suddenly and said there was no media trial of the [other] state governments where large numbers of cases were reported.

Describing Covid-19 as the pandemic of the century, Yogi said people should be mentally prepared to fight it.

Referring to Lord Ram on the occasion, Adityanath said: “People in our country feel proud that Ram is their ancestor. Even the citizens of Indonesia that has a large Muslim population have faith in Ram. I have doubt about the DNA of people who do not have faith or pride in Ram.”

The BJP government focused on infrastructure development by launching a chain of expressway projects and to encourage investment, the state government adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, checked corruption, provided security to investors and common people, he said. Investment generated employment and the unemployment rate was minimum in UP in the country, he added.

The state government launched several schemes for the empowerment of women, he added.