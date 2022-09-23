Centre urges everyone to celebrate UNESCO’s recognition of Durga Puja

The union ministry of culture on Thursday urged everyone to celebrate the recognition of Durga Puja as the first Indian festival in the UNESCO’s Representation List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Union minister of state for culture and external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi noted the Centre’s efforts in promoting India’s culture and heritage.

“Nominating the Durga Puja in Intangible Cultural Heritage list is the country’s pride. We have taken all the advice into consideration. As per the direction, we nominated Durga Puja as the Intangible culture of the country because cutting across states is celebrated by everyone. In this process, it brings everyone together, it’s Unity in Diversity,” Lekhi said.

The union minister said that India has sent ‘Garba’ as the next consideration in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

She further laid out the procedure by which the “whole of government approach” led to Durga Puja being successfully inscribed on UNESCO’s list.

The union culture ministry was involved in preparing the dossiers for inscription while union external affairs ministry gathered international support for voting, according to Lekhi.

She added that everyone should rise above petty politics.

However, Lekhi attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for taking credit for the inclusion of the festival on UNESCO’s list.

“It is horrendous a state government that banned Durga Puja and idol immersion was taking credit for this feat,” she said.

Lekhi further acknowledged the contribution of artisans involved in the making of Durga idols and pandals.

She will honour 30 such artisans on September 24 at an event in Kolkata organised by the ministry.