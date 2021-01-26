West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply disturbed" by the violence that took place during farmers' rally in the national capital on Tuesday. Terming the Centre's attitude "insensitive", she took to Twitter to blame the government for the situation.

Also Read: Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi

"Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers and sisters has to be blamed for this situation," Banerjee tweeted.

Deeply disturbed by worrying & painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi.



Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2021





In another tweet, she accused the government of passing the three farm laws without taking farmers in confidence and not being able to deal with the protests effectively.

"First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India and farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them," she tweeted, adding that the Centre should engage with the farmers and repeal the "draconian" laws.

Click here for live updates on farmers' protests

Hundreds of farmers clashed with Delhi police during their tractor rally taken out in protest of the three contentious farm laws passed in Parliament last year.

While some farm union leaders urged protestors to stick to their routes for the rally and ensure the movement was not maligned, others claimed that those creating disturbances were associated with political parties.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of over 40 Indian farmers unions, condemned the violence in a statement and later called off the tractor rally. "The movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon," it announced.

"We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the Parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," read the statement issued earlier.