CG city foot overbridge to undergo major revamp

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Jan 30, 2025 06:06 AM IST

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar highlighted the location's accessibility which is just one kilometre from the Shaheed Path and Ekana Stadium, ensuring seamless connectivity

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated the transformation of the CG City area’s foot overbridge into a vibrant food and entertainment zone. The 20,000 sq metre area around the bridge which is located behind the Ekana Stadium, will be developed to offer a mix of art, craft, culture, and recreational activities. The LDA has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project.

An interpretation centre will also be set up near the bridge to educate visitors about wetlands and bird species. (HT Photo)
An interpretation centre will also be set up near the bridge to educate visitors about wetlands and bird species. (HT Photo)

An LDA official said that as part of the plan, seven shops will be built under the bridge, providing visitors with a variety of cuisines. Additionally, the site will include an art gallery, open mic platform, drama, and mime performances, creating a lively cultural space. An interpretation centre will also be set up near the bridge to educate visitors about wetlands and bird species.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar highlighted the location’s accessibility which is just one kilometre from the Shaheed Path and Ekana Stadium, ensuring seamless connectivity. He highlighted that with the upcoming Central Business District (CBD) in the vicinity, this area will evolve into a major entertainment hub.

The project will be executed through an appointed agency, and the LDA is actively working to bring in partners for its development and operation. With a blend of food, art, and cultural attractions, the CG City foot overbridge is set to become a prime destination for food lovers and fun seekers in city.

